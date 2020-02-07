About

NIGHTWISH: Video για το νέο single "Noise"

Οι Nightwish παρουσίασαν το video του "Noise" απο το επερχόμενο νέο τους άλμπουμ με τίτλο "Human. :II: Nature." που αναμένεται να κυκλοφορήσει μέσω της Nuclear Blast στις 10 Απριλίου.
Φεβρουαρίου 07, 2020
Οι Nightwish παρουσίασαν το video του "Noise" απο το επερχόμενο νέο τους άλμπουμ με τίτλο  "Human. :II: Nature."  που αναμένεται να κυκλοφορήσει μέσω της  Nuclear Blast στις 10 Απριλίου.

Nightwish - Human. :II: Nature.

"Human. :II: Nature." tracklist:

Disc 1:
"Music"
"Noise"
"Shoemaker"
"Harvest"
"Pan"
"How’s The Heart?"
"Procession"
"Tribal"
"Endlessness"

Disc 2:
"All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Vista"
"All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - The Blue"
"All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - The Green"
"All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Moors"
"All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Aurorae"
"All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Quiet As The Snow"
"All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Anthropocene" (incl. “Hurrian Hymn To Nikkal”)
"All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Ad Astra"


