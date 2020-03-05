ACHERONTAS: Lyric video για το νέο single "The Offering of Hemlock"

Οι Acherontas έδωσαν στη δημοσιότητα το lyric video του single "The Offering of Hemlock" απο το επερχόμενο νέο τους άλμπουμ με τίτλο "Psychic Death - The Shattering Of Perceptions" που αναμένεται να κυκλοφορήσει μέσω της Agonia Records στις 24 Απριλίου.