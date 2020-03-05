ACHERONTAS: Lyric video για το νέο single "The Offering of Hemlock"

About

Οι Acherontas έδωσαν στη δημοσιότητα το lyric video του single "The Offering of Hemlock" απο το επερχόμενο νέο τους άλμπουμ με τίτλο "Psychic Death - The Shattering Of Perceptions" που αναμένεται να κυκλοφορήσει μέσω της Agonia Records στις 24 Απριλίου.
Μαρτίου 05, 2020
Οι Acherontas έδωσαν στη δημοσιότητα το lyric video του single "The Offering of Hemlock"  απο το επερχόμενο νέο τους άλμπουμ με τίτλο "Psychic Death - The Shattering Of Perceptions" που αναμένεται να κυκλοφορήσει μέσω της Agonia Records στις 24 Απριλίου.

Το  "Psychic Death - The Shattering Of Perceptions" ηχογραφήθηκε σε Ελλάδα, Γερμανία και Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο στο στούντιο του συγκροτήματος. Η παραγωγή, η μίξη και το mastering έλαβε χώρα στο Pentagram Studio απο τον George Emmanuel (Lucifer's Child, ex-Rotting Christ), ενώ το εξώφυλλο επιμελήθηκε ο Chris Undirheimar στο Blood and Fire Ritual Art studio.

Το άλμπουμ θα είναι διαθέσιμο σε:
- Digipak CD.
- Limited BOX CD.
- Double black LP.
- Double red & black LP.
- Double half'n'half (gold/black) LP.
- T-shirt + digital download code.
- Polo t-shirt + digital download code.
- Zip up hoodie + digital download code.
- Digital.

Προ-παραγγελίες: www.agoniarecords.com/psychicdeath

Acherontas - Psychic Death - The Shattering Of Perceptions

 "Psychic Death - The Shattering Of Perceptions"  tracklist:

1. Paradigms of Nyx
2. Κiss the Blood
3. The Brazen Experimentalist
4. Psychic Death "The Shattering of Perceptions"
5. Coiled Splendor
6. The Offering of Hemlock
7. Sermons of the Psyche
8. Μαγεία των καθρεφτών (Magick of Mirrors)


Tags Acherontas Greek Scene Lyric Videos Songs
