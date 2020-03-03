GRUNGE FEST Vol. 1: Σάββατο 14 Μαρτίου @ An Club

GRUNGE FEST Vol. 1:

THE MIGHTY N, PRINCE OF LILIES, COYOTE’S ARROW, 4 HOURS LATER, TREEP

5 bands – 5 euros





THE MIGHTY N

PRINCE OF LILIES

COYOTE’S ARROW

4 HOURS LATER

TREEP

Το ξεχωριστό Rock n’roll τρίο των PS (μέλη των φοβερών), σε συνεργασία με το An club, διοργανώνει για πρώτη φορά τοένα ιδιαίτερο και μοναδικό φεστιβάλ!Τοείναι γεγονός και η 1η του εκδοχή, (Spring 2020) έρχεται να προτείνει 5 δυνατά και γεμάτα ενέργεια και πάθος, συγκροτήματα της εγχώριας Αlternative/Rock & Punk/rock σκηνής!Αξιοσημείωτο της βραδιάς είναι η 1η εμφάνιση τωνεπί Αθηναϊκού εδάφους!The Mighty N are a four piece rock band that were created in Athens, Greece in 2012 by Natasha Tsirou. Heavily influenced by the nineties they have aptly named their sound Progressive.The Mighty N manage to mold unique sounds together as their influences are various and different to one another. Their influences are Soundgarden, Alice in Chains, Incubus, Black Sabbath, Tool, The Mars Volta, Faith No More, Porcupine Tree, Radiohead, Nirvana and Mastodon.INFORMATION ON THE NEW ALBUMThe Mighty N have just compled their third album entitled “ENTROPIA”.Recordings and mixing were done by Dimitris Karpouzas at Lizard Sound Studios.Mastering was done by Anestis Psaradakos at Mastering Athens Studios.The artwork of the new album was created by Dinos.The Mighty N are:Natasha Tsirou – vocals, composition, arrangementChristos Illiopoulos – quitarsChris Ladas – bassVaggelis Baliousis – drumsPrince Of Lilies released their debut EP “The Year I Broke” that was recorded by Steve Albini and have played in the USA. They recently opened for Villagers Of Ioannina City.“Prince Of Lilies are the sound of Kings Of Leon being abused by Nirvana” – UK Music Reviews“Influenced by bands like Nirvana, Dinosaur Jr, and the Pixies, Prince of Lilies’ sound is genuine and infectious…brutally-loud rock with minimal production, ala Seattle grunge.” – Pure Grain Audio“Prince Of Lilies are spearheading the grunge revival with their raw, loud and distorted guitars and angst-ridden lyrics about depression, suicide, ocean pollution, and animal rights. This rock n roll trio sounds like they could have come out of Seattle in the early ‘90s. Prince Of Lilies has its own unique sound that’s fury, chaotic, and bashful.” – BuzzMusicΣχηματίστηκαν τον χειμώνα του 2014 από ενεργά μέλη της αθηναϊκής ροκ σκηνής. Οι ρίζες τους βρίσκονται στους Deus Ex Machina (Δημ. Μανθος – Stavros Ex) και Nonmandol (Εύα Κολόμβου), δύο από τα σπουδαιότερα συγκροτήματα της χώρας με ανεξίτηλο στίγμα.Με τη μία τους πλευρά στραμμένη στην ανάγκη για κοινωνική αφύπνιση και με την άλλη, στην αίσθηση της ελευθερίας και αρμονίας που προσφέρει η συνταύτιση με τα στοιχεία της φύσης, δίνουν το στίγμα τους με εκρηκτικές εμφανίσεις σε συναυλίες αλληλεγγύης και ανθρωπιάς.Λατρεύουν να ακροβατούν με μοναδικό τρόπο ανάμεσα στο σκληρό ήχο της πόλης και τον ανοιχτό αντίλαλο της ερήμου, εισάγοντας μια νέα πρόταση στο μουσικό τοπίο της Αθήνας!Βουντού ρυθμοί, δυνατές μπασογραμμές, κιθαριστικά ξεσπάσματα, ένα εκπληκτικό ντουέτο ανδρικής και γυναικείας φωνής, ξεσηκωτικά ρεφρέν και ηχητικά στοιχεία από μακρινές μουσικές κουλτούρες, ίχνη του παγκόσμιου πολιτισμού των ανθρώπων, που αντλεί δύναμη από τη γη για να διεκδικήσει τον ουρανό!Κυκλοφορίες:Desert (E.P.) 2015Αho (L.P) 20184 Hours Later founded in 2017 are an Alternative Prog/Hard Rock band based in Athens, Greece. The drummer and leader had the idea of creating a group with musicians not only sharing the same passion and influences about the rock genre, but bearing also in mind a common target: to see rock music rise back to the top. Four musicians and…4 hours later, the first single “Higher” was ready and the band was created. Since then, 4 Hours Later has been playing a lot in the underground rock scene of Greece, performing at many local stages and festivals. In 2019, their debut album “Soul’s Deception” was released and it’s showing promising signs.Treep is something between traveling and cold feeling.Created as an idea in 2010 and consisting of three members aiming to clash these influences, something of the domestic English-speaking post punk bands of the past decades with a taste of noise.Their reference area is an old show factory loft. Surrounded by old tapes and films in a state of decay, they will sumbit innocent minds to accept their paranoia as music.