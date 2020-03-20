About

IN THIS MOMENT: Ακούστε το νέο κομμάτι "As Above So Below"

Μαρτίου 20, 2020
IN THIS MOMENT: Ακούστε το νέο κομμάτι "As Above So Below"

Οι In This Moment έδωσαν στη δημοσιότητα το κομμάτι "As Above So Below" απο το επερχόμενο άλμπουμ με τίτλο "Mother" που θα κυκλοφορήσει στις 27 Μαρτίου.

Την παραγωγή του άλμπουμ ανέλαβε ο Kevin Churko και σε αυτό υπάρχουν συμμετοχές των Taylor Momsen (The Pretty Reckless), Lzzy Hale (Halestorm) και Joe Cotella (DED).

In This Moment - Mother

"Mother" tracklist:

"The Beginning" (interlude)
"Fly Like An Eagle"
"The Red Crusade" (interlude)
"The In-Between (Hell & Heaven)"
"Legacy"
"We Will Rock You" (feat. Lzzy Hale, Taylor Momsen)
"Mother"
"As Above, So Below"
"Born In Flames"
"God Is She"
"Holy Man"
"Hunting Grounds" (feat. Joe Cotella)
"Lay Me Down"
"Into Dust"


