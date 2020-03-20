IN THIS MOMENT: Ακούστε το νέο κομμάτι "As Above So Below"

"Mother" tracklist:

"The Beginning" (interlude)

"Fly Like An Eagle"

"The Red Crusade" (interlude)

"The In-Between (Hell & Heaven)"

"Legacy"

"We Will Rock You" (feat. Lzzy Hale, Taylor Momsen)

"Mother"

"As Above, So Below"

"Born In Flames"

"God Is She"

"Holy Man"

"Hunting Grounds" (feat. Joe Cotella)

"Lay Me Down"

"Into Dust"









Οιέδωσαν στη δημοσιότητα το κομμάτιαπο το επερχόμενο άλμπουμ με τίτλο "Mother" που θα κυκλοφορήσει στιςΤην παραγωγή του άλμπουμ ανέλαβε ο Kevin Churko και σε αυτό υπάρχουν συμμετοχές των),) και).