NIGHTWISH: Ακούστε το νέο single "Harvest"

Οι Nightwish παρουσίασαν το lyric video του δεύτερου single τους "Harvest". Το "Harvest" προέρχεται απο το επερχόμενο νέο τους άλμπουμ με τίτλο "Human. :II: Nature." που αναμένεται να κυκλοφορήσει μέσω της Nuclear Blast στις 10 Απριλίου .

"Human. :II: Nature." t racklist:

Disc 1:

"Music"

"Noise"

"Shoemaker"

"Harvest"

"Pan"

"How’s The Heart?"

"Procession"

"Tribal"

"Endlessness"





Disc 2:

"All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Vista"

"All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - The Blue"

"All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - The Green"

"All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Moors"

"All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Aurorae"

"All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Quiet As The Snow"

"All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Anthropocene" (incl. “Hurrian Hymn To Nikkal”)

"All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Ad Astra"





Μέσα απο την επικείμενη νέα δισκογραφική δουλειά του συγκροτήματος έχουμε επίσης ακούσει τομέσα απο το επίσημο video που το συνοδεύει.