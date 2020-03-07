About

NIGHTWISH: Ακούστε το νέο single "Harvest"

Οι Nightwish παρουσίασαν το lyric video του δεύτερου single τους "Harvest". Το "Harvest" προέρχεται απο το επερχόμενο νέο τους άλμπουμ με τίτλο "Human. :II: Nature." που αναμένεται να κυκλοφορήσει μέσω της Nuclear Blast στις 10 Απριλίου.
Μαρτίου 07, 2020
Οι Nightwish παρουσίασαν το lyric video του δεύτερου single τους "Harvest". Το "Harvest" προέρχεται απο το επερχόμενο νέο τους άλμπουμ με τίτλο  "Human. :II: Nature."  που αναμένεται να κυκλοφορήσει μέσω της  Nuclear Blast στις 10 Απριλίου.

Μέσα απο την επικείμενη νέα δισκογραφική δουλειά του συγκροτήματος έχουμε επίσης ακούσει το  "Noise" μέσα απο το επίσημο video που το συνοδεύει.

Nightwish - Human. :II: Nature.

"Human. :II: Nature." tracklist:

Disc 1:
"Music"
"Noise"
"Shoemaker"
"Harvest"
"Pan"
"How’s The Heart?"
"Procession"
"Tribal"
"Endlessness"

Disc 2:
"All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Vista"
"All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - The Blue"
"All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - The Green"
"All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Moors"
"All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Aurorae"
"All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Quiet As The Snow"
"All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Anthropocene" (incl. “Hurrian Hymn To Nikkal”)
"All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Ad Astra"


