LEFTOVER BULLETS: Δείτε το video του "Wasted Silence" απο το νέο άλμπουμ

Οι Θεσσαλονικείς hard rockers Leftover Bullets παρουσίασαν το video του "Wasted Silence" απο το δεύτερο άλμπουμ τους με τίτλο "Tell Mama We’re Doing OK" που κυκλοφορεί μέσω της Soldout Music Records απο τις 27 Απριλίου.
Απριλίου 29, 2020
Οι Θεσσαλονικείς hard rockers Leftover Bullets παρουσίασαν το video του "Wasted Silence" απο το δεύτερο άλμπουμ τους με τίτλο "Tell Mama We’re Doing OK" που κυκλοφορεί μέσω της Soldout Music Records απο τις 27 Απριλίου.

Τη σκηνοθεσία του video υπογράφει η ομάδα Picson με σκηνοθέτη τον Nick Lominatze .


Direction / visual effects / edited: Picson
Actors: Eva Pavlidou and Leftover Bullets
Makeup: Maria Damianaki
Produced by Picson

Sponsored by: "STORACT" storage systems, "ANESIS" handcrafted furniture, "MAVROMOUSTAKIS" music stores, "PIRATES" Rock bar, "ODONTOSYNTHESI" Dental laboratory,“DIATROFIKI AGOGI” Tsioudas Thanasis, "ARABATZIS" Cash and carry.

Special thanks to Anastasia Simeonidou, Giannis Bourtzis

Leftover Bullets - Tell Mama We’re Doing OK

"Tell Mama We’re Doing OK" tracklist:

01. Wasted Silence
02. Confused
03. Free Speech For Sale
04. Trailless Smile
05. Sleazy Vibration
06. Nancy
07. Really Not There
08. It’s Alright
09. Till Next Time

