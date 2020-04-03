MONTH’S RELEASES: Απρίλιος 2020

Νέες κυκλοφορίες Απριλίου





Testament, Bonfire, Conception, Nightwish, Metal Church, Katatonia, Acherontas, 1000mods, Apocalyptic Leaders, Validor, Fallen Arise, Narcosis, Hoi-Poi, Trivium, The Black Dahlia Murder, Wolfheart, Aborted, Danzig, Joe Satriani, Manilla Road, Blaze Bayley







Οι νέες κυκλοφορίες αναλυτικά:



Testament - Titans Of Creation [3 Απριλίου]

Bonfire - Fistful Of Fire [3 Απριλίου]

Conception - State Of Deception [3 Απριλίου]

Blaze Bayley - Live In Czech (Live) [3 Απριλίου]

Hoi-Poi - Sain’t Adorable [3 Απριλίου]

Validor - In Blood in Battle [6 Απριλίου]

Nightwish - Human. :II: Nature. [10 Απριλίου]

Metal Church - From The Vault [10 Απριλίου]

Wolfheart - Wolves Of Karelia [10 Απριλίου]

Joe Satriani - Shapeshifting [10 Απριλίου]

Fallen Arise - Enigma [10 Απριλίου]

Lamb Of God / Kreator - 666 - World Divided / Checkmate (Split EP) [10 Απριλίου]

The Black Dahlia Murder - Verminous [17 Απριλίου]

Danzig - Danzig Sings Elvis [17 Απριλίου]

Aborted - La Grande Mascarade (EP) [17 Απριλίου]

Manilla Road - Live At Up The Hammers 2018 (Live) [18 Απριλίου]

Trivium - What The Dead Men Say [24 Απριλίου]

Katatonia - City Burials [24 Απριλίου]

Acherontas - Psychic Death - The Shattering Of Perceptions [24 Απριλίου]

1000mods - Youth Of Dissent [24 Απριλίου]

Narcosis - Leap of Faith [27 Απριλίου]







