MONTH’S RELEASES: Απρίλιος 2020

Νέες κυκλοφορίες Απριλίου Testament, Bonfire, Conception, Nightwish, Metal Church, Katatonia, Acherontas, 1000mods, Apocalyptic Leaders, Validor, Fallen Arise, Narcosis, Hoi-Poi, Trivium, The Black Dahlia Murder, Wolfheart, Aborted, Danzig, Joe Satriani, Manilla Road, Blaze Bayley
Απριλίου 03, 2020
Οι νέες κυκλοφορίες αναλυτικά:

Testament - Titans Of Creation   [3 Απριλίου]
Bonfire - Fistful Of Fire   [3 Απριλίου]
Conception - State Of Deception   [3 Απριλίου]
Blaze Bayley - Live In Czech (Live)   [3 Απριλίου]
Hoi-Poi - Sain’t Adorable   [3 Απριλίου]
Validor - In Blood in Battle   [6 Απριλίου]
Nightwish - Human. :II: Nature.   [10 Απριλίου]
Metal Church - From The Vault   [10 Απριλίου]
Wolfheart - Wolves Of Karelia   [10 Απριλίου]
Joe Satriani - Shapeshifting   [10 Απριλίου]
Fallen Arise - Enigma   [10 Απριλίου]
Lamb Of God / Kreator - 666 - World Divided / Checkmate  (Split EP)   [10 Απριλίου]
The Black Dahlia Murder - Verminous  [17 Απριλίου]
Danzig - Danzig Sings Elvis   [17 Απριλίου]
Aborted - La Grande Mascarade  (EP)   [17 Απριλίου]
Manilla Road - Live At Up The Hammers 2018  (Live)   [18 Απριλίου]
Trivium - What The Dead Men Say  [24 Απριλίου]
Katatonia - City Burials  [24 Απριλίου]
Acherontas - Psychic Death - The Shattering Of Perceptions   [24 Απριλίου]
1000mods - Youth Of Dissent   [24 Απριλίου]
Narcosis - Leap of Faith   [27 Απριλίου]


