Facebook Twitter Google Plus RSS Pinterest YouTube
Οι Project Renegade στο bbr: "Πολλά μπορούν ν’ αλλάξουν, από άποψη ίσης μεταχείρισης, αλλά αυτό που χρειάζεται να ενισχυθεί είναι η παιδεία και η καλλιέργεια, έτσι ώστε τα παιδιά να διαμορφώνουν μια άποψη δική τους, με κριτική σκέψη και μακριά από επιρροές γονέων, στερεοτύπων και απολιθωμένων απόψεων"
Απριλίου 07, 2020
"Πολλά μπορούν ν’ αλλάξουν, από άποψη ίσης μεταχείρισης, αλλά αυτό που χρειάζεται να ενισχυθεί είναι η παιδεία και η καλλιέργεια, έτσι ώστε τα παιδιά να διαμορφώνουν μια άποψη δική τους, με κριτική σκέψη και μακριά από επιρροές γονέων, στερεοτύπων και απολιθωμένων απόψεων"

Oι «Project Renegade» είναι το New Joker
στη Rock-Metal μουσική!



Αποκλειστική συνέντευξη στο bbr
(Nikos Kolitsis & Martha Giannakidou)


Mία καθηγήτρια αγγλικών (Μάρθα Γιαννακίδου) "εισβάλλει" στον στιχουργικό κόσμο των Project Renegade -με γλωσσολογική/δημοσιογραφική συνδρομή του Νίκου Κολίτση και «επιβλέπων καθηγητή» το bbr-, διαλέγοντας τους πιο αντιπροσωπευτικούς στίχους του συγκροτήματος, με την υποκειμενικότητα που αυτό εμπεριέχει.

Στη συνέχεια της... rock-metal συνέντευξης, εν είδει... διατριβής, o λόγος δίνεται στα τέσσερα μέλη της μπάντας -που κυκλοφόρησε πρόσφατα το πρώτο καταπληκτικό full-length album της, με τίτλο “Order of the Minus”-, σε μια απρόσμενη και ανατρεπτική ελληνοαγγλική ένωση, όπως επιτάσσει, άλλωστε, η ευρωπαϊκή κατεύθυνση και η στιχουργική rock-metalόσφαιρα των Project Renegade...

PROJECT RENEGATE (LYRICS)
Lyrics by Maria Ioanna Florou except for Tracks «The Strain» & «Respirator» by Maria Ioanna Florou & Odyssefs Avgoulis

Liber8:
Stolen destinies we claim
The rights that you have drained
Cause nothing ends without a fight

Products of War:
Never thought that life would be a Warzone
Absent of a sense of peace

The New Joker:
Play pretend controlled by empty consolations
A neurotic sense of self-depravity
Reveling behind your hollow smile

Lost in hiding
Always the joker
Reason is why we fall
Over and over

In Another Life:
In another life you said
Free from this divide deep in my head
Where I know there’s something more

 The Strain:
Reset this life
You know it’s just a game
It doesn’t matter
I can die again

Respirator:
Standing over the edge
I wake in fear of lingering
In between life and death
I can’t escape this cage I’ve built

Sylar:
To find the enlightenment away from home
Endlessly, no extremity
An explorer in this cosmic tide
I become the Sylar
Surging out of gravity amiss
To an elevation

Black Mountain:
Walking to be free
Never to let me understand this
Is every step I take my own
Under the distant stars I wonder
Could I have led another road

There’s an alternative, heavy and groove background to your sound, blended with electronic and ambient elements. Does your music and writing reflect you as personality?

 As one of the few female lead singers of rock-metal bands in Greece, how would you feel if you would inspire more bands to follow you and watch them playing in the future, on the Greek scene or even abroad?

Project Renegade - Maria Ioanna Florou
Maria Ioanna Florou (singer): Of course, our music reflects my personality or at least, what I’m thinking and what I want to express! It would be dishonest creating something without any vision or message behind it, which l personally believe is not true art. As a band and more specifically as an individual, we try to write without any filters, without thinking if this is our style or not, or what is the trend of the days, or even if our music will be likeable. For me, honesty and expression is the only way to write music!

As to how I feel if we would inspire other bands to step up, I would say "the more the merrier"! You know, having a scene is a benefit to all because you can create an environment where metal music entertainment is taken seriously and is not considered as a hobby or as “kids” having fun. If there are more bands which are serious about what they are doing, then the scene will level up. Therefore, there will be more places adequately equipped and designed for bands to play, more people involving in that sector etc. It is not a coincidence that countries that have a strong metal scene, like Germany and Sweden, have bands that are becoming professionals easier and in a higher percentage than bands from Greece or Spain. So if we get to inspire people to present their music and then successfully, I would be really proud of us as a united scene!

As the band’s drummer and one of the main songwriters together with Marianna, what’s your driving force in creating and playing?
Becoming a musician and a drummer in particular, was it something that you’ve always wanted to do or did you pursue a different career before that?

Project Renegade - Odyssefs Avgoulis
Odyssefs Avgoulis (drummer): Well… There is a lot wrong in the world, mischief and deception. Someone had to step up and say something artistically. Music-wise we are stuck in a limbo and everyone seems to enjoy either a lot of music with “personal” message or, music that is very much exclusive and doesn’t have a universal message. I’m driven by trying to make the world a better place with my music and give voice to those who feel voiceless or afraid; motivate the people who are shunned by society to stand up and be recognized. As a person I’m exactly like those people. Music has given me a voice and often time makes me feel powerful and brave and in turn I want to give back to my fellow, men and women, what this gift of cosmic vibrations has given me! This is my endgame, I always wanted to be a musician, I never “fell into” this with a “whoops look what happened” kind of mentality. I was 9 years old and told my parents I wanted to be a musician in a heavy band… they said “Go on and do it kid” and it was off to the races with me!

What influenced you and made you choose start playing the bass?
Do you like to challenge yourself and add flavor to your own sound and tone?

Jay (Bassist): It’s a bit of a coincidence really…as the majority of those cases. The bass is not the most popular instrument in the metal community as you may know! I was 14 years old back in the days, putting my first band together along with some friends. Everyone else picked their favorite instrument. I ended up with the most unpopular! And let’s be honest…the most kick-ass one. So let there be bass… My main goal, when playing, is to sound huge and groovy. To follow the frequency needs as well being a nice rhythm mix with the drums. Also, trying to challenge the status-quo of the modern techniques by insisting on fingers over guitar picks. There has been a little bit of cooking towards that direction.

Entering the band did you feel that you share the same values and passion for the music as the other members?
What three qualities make a good Guitarist?

Project Renegade - Nikolaos Kritikidis
Nikolaos Kritikidis (guitarist): Actually, right before entering the band and while I was being auditioned and talking to Marianna and Ody, I felt immediately that we were on the same page. You know sometimes, it doesn’t take long to understand the others' intentions and ethics after having one serious conversation. What really captivated me was the fact they seemed to be and they still are down to earth people, yet so talented and hard working.

 In my opinion, a good guitarist should primarily within the band be able to communicate with the other members and be able to deliver, but also compromise, in order to serve the band’s and the songs’ purpose. This is actually omitted very often, but to me it’s a “must have” quality, otherwise egos kick in with devastating results. Of course, a disciplined practice routine, in order to maintain and expand stamina, fluid playing and stage performance is another important quality. Lastly, owning decent guitar equipment, especially if you play frequent live shows, can make difference. There is nothing more frustrating than compromising your performance and consequently the band’s performance due to faulty or inadequate guitar equipment. 


Ποια είναι η θέση του drummer στην ελληνική και παγκόσμια rock metal σκηνή; 

 Odyssefs Avgoulis (drummer): O drummer είναι εδώ για να κρατάει σταθερό ρυθμό, να οδηγεί και να στηρίζει το κομμάτι. Είναι ο μουσικός που είναι υπεύθυνος για το αν το κομμάτι θα είναι ένα κατανοητό τραγούδι ή ένας αχταρμάς και μισός. Είναι ο άνθρωπος που δίνει το groove στο κοινό και κουνάει τα σώματα τους. Πάνω του στηρίζονται όλοι για το αν θα περάσουν καλά (όσον αφορά στο κοινό), αν θα παίξουν καλά (όσον αφορά στο συγκρότημα) και αν θ’ ακουστούν καλά (όσον αφορά στα κομμάτια). Είναι ο άνθρωπος που –πρέπει να είναι, αν δεν είναι ήδη– team player, να σκέφτεται τι συμβαίνει στο σύνολο της μουσικής και να φτιάχνει τον ρυθμό με τέτοιο τρόπο που να κάνει το σύνολο να λάμπει, χωρίς να επισκιάζει τ’ άλλα όργανα αλλά ίσα ίσα να τα ενισχύει. Να μην ξεχνάμε ότι όλοι μας παίζουμε μουσική ανεξαρτήτως οργάνου κι ένα καλό μουσικό κομμάτι βασίζεται στον χώρο που πιάνει κι αφήνει το κάθε όργανο σε συνάρτηση με τ’ άλλα.

Γιατί μπασίστας κι όχι κιθαρίστας; Ποιο από τα δύο εμπεριέχει μεγαλύτερο βαθμό δυσκολίας στη rock-metal μουσική; Πώς θα πείθατε έναν έφηβο που αμφιταλαντεύεται, να επιλέξει το μπάσο κι όχι ένα άλλο μουσικό όργανο, για ν’ αποτελέσει μέλος ενός rock-metal συγκροτήματος;

Project Renegade - Jay
Jay (Bassist): Αν με ρωτούσες όταν ξεκίνησα, θα σου έλεγα «γιατί βόλευε την κατάσταση». Αν με ρωτούσες σήμερα, θα σου έλεγα «για το σύμπαν που τραντάζεται σε κάθε μέταλ συναυλία, λόγω του μπάσου»! Θα σου έλεγα, επίσης, ότι δεν υπάρχει καλύτερο συναίσθημα να έχεις έναν ντράμερ που να σπάει κόκκαλα, όπως έχω εγώ(!) και να γκρουβάρετε μπάσο-ντραμς μαζί, είτε στο jam είτε στο ηχογραφημένο είτε στο live. Στο τέλος της ημέρας, βέβαια, δεν είναι κάτι για να τα βάλεις κάτω και να δεις ποιο απ’ τα δύο. Ό,τι κάθεται καλύτερα στο αυτί… 

 Η κιθάρα overall έχει μεγαλύτερο βαθμό δυσκολίας. Θες τεχνικές, θες ήχους, θες εξοπλισμό; Χωρίς να σημαίνει απαραίτητα ότι ένας καλός κιθαρίστας μπορεί εξ ορισμού να παίξει καλό μπάσο. Υπάρχουν ανεξάρτητα skills που πρέπει να έχεις, όπως η αίσθηση του ρυθμού αλλά και διαφορές που πηγάζουν π.χ. από την ίδια την ανατομία του οργάνου. Για το τελευταίο, σε παραπέμπω στην πρώτη μου απάντηση και συμπληρωματικά… αν ακούει/βλέπει τον Cliff Burton ή τον οποιονδήποτε «Cliff Burton», τον δείχνει και λέει «εγώ αυτός θέλω να γίνω, αρκεί…»

Η παρουσία μιας γυναίκας στην κεφαλή ενός rock-metal συγκροτήματος,εξακολουθεί ν’ αντιμετωπίζεται με στερεοτυπικά χαρακτηριστικά στην Ελλάδα του 2020; H διεθνής παρουσία σας δείχνει ότι τα πράγματα είναι καλύτερα στο εξωτερικό ή όχι; Τι χρειάζεται ν’ αλλάξει στην ελληνική κοινωνία, αναφορικά με τη θέση της γυναίκας;

Maria Ioanna Florou (singer): Σίγουρα είμαστε καλύτερα από παλιά, αλλά ακόμα θέλουμε πολλή δουλειά. Υπάρχουν κάποιες συγκεκριμένες προσδοκίες που αναμένεται να πληροί μια γυναίκα, οι οποίες δεν έχουν καμία σχέση με το να παίζεις μουσική ή να τραγουδάς. Δε νομίζω ότι και στο εξωτερικό είναι πολύ διαφορετικά, αλλιώς θα βλέπαμε πολύ περισσότερα συγκροτήματα με γυναίκες μέλη στα bills των μεγάλων φεστιβάλ. Υπάρχει εκτιμώ μια επιφανειακή αποδοχή της γυναίκας στη metal μουσική, λόγω του ότι σήμερα το politically correct δεν αφήνει και πολλά περιθώρια για κράξιμο τέτοιου τύπου, αλλά οι πεποιθήσεις είναι ακόμα βαθιά ριζωμένες και επί της αρχής δεν έχουν αλλάξει. 
Project Renegade - Maria Ioanna Florou

 Τώρα στην ελληνική κοινωνία και στην κάθε κοινωνία, πολλά μπορούν ν’ αλλάξουν, από άποψη ίσης μεταχείρισης, αλλά αυτό που χρειάζεται να ενισχυθεί είναι η παιδεία και η καλλιέργεια, έτσι ώστε τα παιδιά να διαμορφώνουν μια άποψη δική τους, με κριτική σκέψη και μακριά από επιρροές γονέων, στερεοτύπων και απολιθωμένων απόψεων. 

Πώς θα χαρακτηρίζατε τα ορχηστρικά albums Ελλήνων και ξένων κιθαριστών στη rock-metal «μουσική βιομηχανία»; Είναι η κιθάρα μέσο επίδειξης περισσότερο ή μέσο δημιουργίας, όταν δεν εκφράζεται συνοδεία στίχων και άλλων μουσικών οργάνων; Ποιος αποτέλεσε το πρότυπό σας κιθαριστικά, στην Ελλάδα και το εξωτερικό;

Nikolaos Kritikidis (guitarist): Δεν μπορώ να πω ότι έχω ακούσει αρκετά ορχηστρικά albums κιθαριστών, ώστε να εκφέρω εμπεριστατωμένη άποψη. Έχοντας, όμως, ακούσει επιλεκτικά ορισμένα ορχηστρικά κομμάτια από κιθαρίστες, όπως οι Jeff Loomis, Jason Becker & Tosin Abasi, το μόνο που μπορώ να εκφράσω είναι σεβασμό κι αν μη τι άλλο θαυμασμό για κιθαρίστες οι οποίοι πέραν του τι έχουν καταφέρει οι ίδιοι σαν μουσικοί, γίνονται και φάρος έμπνευσης για τους υπόλοιπους. Περισσότερο προτιμώ ν’ ακούω μουσική σε ολοκληρωμένα συγκροτήματα με στίχο. Παρ’ όλα αυτά δε θεωρώ την κιθάρα ως μέσο επίδειξης αλλά ως μέσο έκφρασης και δημιουργίας. 

 Οι Dimebag Darell και Jeff Loomis, αποτελούν τις μεγαλύτερές μου επιρροές/πρότυπα ως κιθαρίστες, όχι μόνο ως προς το επίπεδό τους αλλά και ως προς την ευφυία τους και το attitude στη σύνθεση.


Περισσότερες πληροφορίες για τους Project Renegade και τη μουσική τους:


