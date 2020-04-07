Οι Project Renegade στο bbr

Oι «Project Renegade» είναι το New Joker
στη Rock-Metal μουσική!
Αποκλειστική συνέντευξη στο bbr
(Nikos Kolitsis & Martha Giannakidou)
Mία καθηγήτρια αγγλικών (Μάρθα Γιαννακίδου) "εισβάλλει" στον στιχουργικό κόσμο των Project Renegade -με γλωσσολογική/δημοσιογραφική συνδρομή του Νίκου Κολίτση και «επιβλέπων καθηγητή» το bbr-, διαλέγοντας τους πιο αντιπροσωπευτικούς στίχους του συγκροτήματος, με την υποκειμενικότητα που αυτό εμπεριέχει.
Στη συνέχεια της... rock-metal συνέντευξης, εν είδει... διατριβής, o λόγος δίνεται στα τέσσερα μέλη της μπάντας -που κυκλοφόρησε πρόσφατα το πρώτο καταπληκτικό full-length album της, με τίτλο “Order of the Minus”-, σε μια απρόσμενη και ανατρεπτική ελληνοαγγλική ένωση, όπως επιτάσσει, άλλωστε, η ευρωπαϊκή κατεύθυνση και η στιχουργική rock-metalόσφαιρα των Project Renegade...
PROJECT RENEGATE (LYRICS)
Lyrics by Maria Ioanna Florou except for Tracks «The Strain» & «Respirator» by Maria Ioanna Florou & Odyssefs Avgoulis
Stolen destinies we claim
The rights that you have drained
Cause nothing ends without a fight
Never thought that life would be a Warzone
Absent of a sense of peace
The New Joker:
Play pretend controlled by empty consolations
A neurotic sense of self-depravity
Reveling behind your hollow smile
Lost in hiding
Always the joker
Reason is why we fall
Over and over
In another life you said
Free from this divide deep in my head
Where I know there’s something more
The Strain:
Reset this life
You know it’s just a game
It doesn’t matter
I can die again
Respirator:
Standing over the edge
I wake in fear of lingering
In between life and death
I can’t escape this cage I’ve built
To find the enlightenment away from home
Endlessly, no extremity
An explorer in this cosmic tide
I become the Sylar
Surging out of gravity amiss
To an elevation
Black Mountain:
Walking to be free
Never to let me understand this
Is every step I take my own
Under the distant stars I wonder
Could I have led another road
There’s an alternative, heavy and groove background to your sound, blended with electronic and ambient elements. Does your music and writing reflect you as personality?
As one of the few female lead singers of rock-metal bands in Greece, how would you feel if you would inspire more bands to follow you and watch them playing in the future, on the Greek scene or even abroad?
As to how I feel if we would inspire other bands to step up, I would say "the more the merrier"! You know, having a scene is a benefit to all because you can create an environment where metal music entertainment is taken seriously and is not considered as a hobby or as “kids” having fun. If there are more bands which are serious about what they are doing, then the scene will level up. Therefore, there will be more places adequately equipped and designed for bands to play, more people involving in that sector etc. It is not a coincidence that countries that have a strong metal scene, like Germany and Sweden, have bands that are becoming professionals easier and in a higher percentage than bands from Greece or Spain. So if we get to inspire people to present their music and then successfully, I would be really proud of us as a united scene!
As the band’s drummer and one of the main songwriters together with Marianna, what’s your driving force in creating and playing?
Becoming a musician and a drummer in particular, was it something that you’ve always wanted to do or did you pursue a different career before that?
What influenced you and made you choose start playing the bass?
Do you like to challenge yourself and add flavor to your own sound and tone?
Jay (Bassist): It’s a bit of a coincidence really…as the majority of those cases. The bass is not the most popular instrument in the metal community as you may know! I was 14 years old back in the days, putting my first band together along with some friends. Everyone else picked their favorite instrument. I ended up with the most unpopular! And let’s be honest…the most kick-ass one. So let there be bass… My main goal, when playing, is to sound huge and groovy. To follow the frequency needs as well being a nice rhythm mix with the drums. Also, trying to challenge the status-quo of the modern techniques by insisting on fingers over guitar picks. There has been a little bit of cooking towards that direction.
Entering the band did you feel that you share the same values and passion for the music as the other members?
What three qualities make a good Guitarist?
In my opinion, a good guitarist should primarily within the band be able to communicate with the other members and be able to deliver, but also compromise, in order to serve the band’s and the songs’ purpose. This is actually omitted very often, but to me it’s a “must have” quality, otherwise egos kick in with devastating results. Of course, a disciplined practice routine, in order to maintain and expand stamina, fluid playing and stage performance is another important quality. Lastly, owning decent guitar equipment, especially if you play frequent live shows, can make difference. There is nothing more frustrating than compromising your performance and consequently the band’s performance due to faulty or inadequate guitar equipment.
Ποια είναι η θέση του drummer στην ελληνική και παγκόσμια rock metal σκηνή;
Odyssefs Avgoulis (drummer): O drummer είναι εδώ για να κρατάει σταθερό ρυθμό, να οδηγεί και να στηρίζει το κομμάτι. Είναι ο μουσικός που είναι υπεύθυνος για το αν το κομμάτι θα είναι ένα κατανοητό τραγούδι ή ένας αχταρμάς και μισός. Είναι ο άνθρωπος που δίνει το groove στο κοινό και κουνάει τα σώματα τους. Πάνω του στηρίζονται όλοι για το αν θα περάσουν καλά (όσον αφορά στο κοινό), αν θα παίξουν καλά (όσον αφορά στο συγκρότημα) και αν θ’ ακουστούν καλά (όσον αφορά στα κομμάτια). Είναι ο άνθρωπος που –πρέπει να είναι, αν δεν είναι ήδη– team player, να σκέφτεται τι συμβαίνει στο σύνολο της μουσικής και να φτιάχνει τον ρυθμό με τέτοιο τρόπο που να κάνει το σύνολο να λάμπει, χωρίς να επισκιάζει τ’ άλλα όργανα αλλά ίσα ίσα να τα ενισχύει. Να μην ξεχνάμε ότι όλοι μας παίζουμε μουσική ανεξαρτήτως οργάνου κι ένα καλό μουσικό κομμάτι βασίζεται στον χώρο που πιάνει κι αφήνει το κάθε όργανο σε συνάρτηση με τ’ άλλα.
Γιατί μπασίστας κι όχι κιθαρίστας; Ποιο από τα δύο εμπεριέχει μεγαλύτερο βαθμό δυσκολίας στη rock-metal μουσική; Πώς θα πείθατε έναν έφηβο που αμφιταλαντεύεται, να επιλέξει το μπάσο κι όχι ένα άλλο μουσικό όργανο, για ν’ αποτελέσει μέλος ενός rock-metal συγκροτήματος;
Η κιθάρα overall έχει μεγαλύτερο βαθμό δυσκολίας. Θες τεχνικές, θες ήχους, θες εξοπλισμό; Χωρίς να σημαίνει απαραίτητα ότι ένας καλός κιθαρίστας μπορεί εξ ορισμού να παίξει καλό μπάσο. Υπάρχουν ανεξάρτητα skills που πρέπει να έχεις, όπως η αίσθηση του ρυθμού αλλά και διαφορές που πηγάζουν π.χ. από την ίδια την ανατομία του οργάνου. Για το τελευταίο, σε παραπέμπω στην πρώτη μου απάντηση και συμπληρωματικά… αν ακούει/βλέπει τον Cliff Burton ή τον οποιονδήποτε «Cliff Burton», τον δείχνει και λέει «εγώ αυτός θέλω να γίνω, αρκεί…»
Η παρουσία μιας γυναίκας στην κεφαλή ενός rock-metal συγκροτήματος,εξακολουθεί ν’ αντιμετωπίζεται με στερεοτυπικά χαρακτηριστικά στην Ελλάδα του 2020; H διεθνής παρουσία σας δείχνει ότι τα πράγματα είναι καλύτερα στο εξωτερικό ή όχι; Τι χρειάζεται ν’ αλλάξει στην ελληνική κοινωνία, αναφορικά με τη θέση της γυναίκας;
Τώρα στην ελληνική κοινωνία και στην κάθε κοινωνία, πολλά μπορούν ν’ αλλάξουν, από άποψη ίσης μεταχείρισης, αλλά αυτό που χρειάζεται να ενισχυθεί είναι η παιδεία και η καλλιέργεια, έτσι ώστε τα παιδιά να διαμορφώνουν μια άποψη δική τους, με κριτική σκέψη και μακριά από επιρροές γονέων, στερεοτύπων και απολιθωμένων απόψεων.
Πώς θα χαρακτηρίζατε τα ορχηστρικά albums Ελλήνων και ξένων κιθαριστών στη rock-metal «μουσική βιομηχανία»; Είναι η κιθάρα μέσο επίδειξης περισσότερο ή μέσο δημιουργίας, όταν δεν εκφράζεται συνοδεία στίχων και άλλων μουσικών οργάνων; Ποιος αποτέλεσε το πρότυπό σας κιθαριστικά, στην Ελλάδα και το εξωτερικό;
Nikolaos Kritikidis (guitarist): Δεν μπορώ να πω ότι έχω ακούσει αρκετά ορχηστρικά albums κιθαριστών, ώστε να εκφέρω εμπεριστατωμένη άποψη. Έχοντας, όμως, ακούσει επιλεκτικά ορισμένα ορχηστρικά κομμάτια από κιθαρίστες, όπως οι Jeff Loomis, Jason Becker & Tosin Abasi, το μόνο που μπορώ να εκφράσω είναι σεβασμό κι αν μη τι άλλο θαυμασμό για κιθαρίστες οι οποίοι πέραν του τι έχουν καταφέρει οι ίδιοι σαν μουσικοί, γίνονται και φάρος έμπνευσης για τους υπόλοιπους. Περισσότερο προτιμώ ν’ ακούω μουσική σε ολοκληρωμένα συγκροτήματα με στίχο. Παρ’ όλα αυτά δε θεωρώ την κιθάρα ως μέσο επίδειξης αλλά ως μέσο έκφρασης και δημιουργίας.
Οι Dimebag Darell και Jeff Loomis, αποτελούν τις μεγαλύτερές μου επιρροές/πρότυπα ως κιθαρίστες, όχι μόνο ως προς το επίπεδό τους αλλά και ως προς την ευφυία τους και το attitude στη σύνθεση.
