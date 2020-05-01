MONTH’S RELEASES: Μάιος 2020

Νέες κυκλοφορίες Μαΐου





Paradise Lost, Grave Digger, Havok, Vader, Sorcerer, Sinister, Green Carnation, Forgotten Tomb, Mike LePond's Silent Assassins, Firewind, Hardland, Wild Souls, Moaning Silence, Circus Caravan, Deathvalves, Northwind, Shadowgrin, Sinisthra, Tokyo Blade, Oz, Asking Alexandria, Shok Paris, Alestorm, Static-X, Witchcraft, Umbra Vitae, Black Rainbows, Orange Goblin, Destruction, Triptykon, Blue Öyster Cult, Pretty Maids, The Killers









Havok - V [1 Μαΐου]

Vader - Solitude In Madness [1 Μαΐου]

Shadowgrin - Shadowrise [1 Μαΐου]

Deathvalves - Slaves [1 Μαΐου]

Witchcraft - Black Metal [1 Μαΐου]

Umbra Vitae - Shadow of Life [1 Μαΐου]

Black Rainbows - Cosmic Ritual Supertrip [1 Μαΐου]

Orange Goblin - Rough & Ready, Live & Loud (Live) [4 Μαΐου]

Moaning Silence - A Waltz Into Darkness [5 Μαΐου]

Green Carnation - Leaves Of Yesteryear [8 Μαΐου]

Forgotten Tomb - Nihilistic Estrangement [8 Μαΐου]

Destruction - Born To Thrash - Live In Germany (Live) [8 Μαΐου]

Blue Öyster Cult - iHeart Radio Theater N.Y.C. 2012 (Live/DVD) [8 Μαΐου]

Paradise Lost - Obsidian [15 Μαΐου]

Sinisthra - The Broad And Beaten Way [15 Μαΐου]

Firewind - Firewind [15 Μαΐου]

Tokyo Blade - Dark Revolution [15 Μαΐου]

Asking Alexandria - Like A House On Fire [15 Μαΐου]

Triptykon - Requiem (Live At Roadburn 2019) (Live) [15 Μαΐου]

Sinister - Deformation Of The Holy Realm [22 Μαΐου]

Oz - Forced Commandments [22 Μαΐου]

Pretty Maids - Maid In Japan - Future World Live 30 Anniversary [Live/DVD] [22 Μαΐου]

Hardland - Reach the Sky [24 Μαΐου]

Grave Digger - Fields Of Blood [29 Μαΐου]

Sorcerer - Lamenting Of The Innocent [29 Μαΐου]

Mike LePond's Silent Assassins - Whore Of Babyl [29 Μαΐου]

Wild Souls - Queen Of My Heart [29 Μαΐου]

Northwind - History [29 Μαΐου]

Shok Paris - Full Metal Jacket [29 Μαΐου]

Alestorm - Curse Of The Crystal Coconut [29 Μαΐου]

Static-X - Project: Regeneration Vol. 1 [29 Μαΐου]

The Killers - Imploding The Magic [29 Μαΐου]

Circus Caravan - Scattered Sketches [N/A]







