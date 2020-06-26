ACHERONTAS: Ακούστε ολόκληρο το νέο άλμπουμ

About

Σήμερα, 26 Ιουνίου, κυκλοφορεί το όγδοο άλμπουμ των Acherontas με τίτλο "Psychic Death - The Shattering Of Perceptions" και η ελληνική occult black metal μπάντα το προσφέρει ολόκληρο για ακρόαση.
Ιουνίου 26, 2020
Σήμερα, 26 Ιουνίου, κυκλοφορεί το όγδοο άλμπουμ των Acherontas με τίτλο "Psychic Death - The Shattering Of Perceptions" και η ελληνική occult black metal μπάντα το προσφέρει ολόκληρο για ακρόαση.

Το  "Psychic Death - The Shattering Of Perceptions" ηχογραφήθηκε σε Ελλάδα, Γερμανία και Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο στο στούντιο του συγκροτήματος. Η παραγωγή, η μίξη και το mastering έλαβε χώρα στο Pentagram Studio απο τον George Emmanuel (Lucifer's Child, ex-Rotting Christ), ενώ το εξώφυλλο επιμελήθηκε ο Chris Undirheimar στο Blood and Fire Ritual Art studio.

Το άλμπουμ είναι διαθέσιμο σε:
- Digipak CD.
- Limited BOX CD.
- Double black LP.
- Double red & black LP.
- Double half'n'half (gold/black) LP.
- T-shirt + digital download code.
- Polo t-shirt + digital download code.
- Zip up hoodie + digital download code.
- Digital.

 "Psychic Death - The Shattering Of Perceptions"  tracklist:

1. Paradigms of Nyx
2. Κiss the Blood
3. The Brazen Experimentalist
4. Psychic Death "The Shattering of Perceptions"
5. Coiled Splendor
6. The Offering of Hemlock
7. Sermons of the Psyche
8. Μαγεία των καθρεφτών (Magick of Mirrors)



Tags Acherontas Greek Scene Songs
Acherontas Greek Scene Songs

