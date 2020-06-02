DEF LEPPARD: Σε βινύλιο η εμφάνισή τους στο Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

Η εμφάνιση των Def Leppard στην έναρξη του Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame στις 29 Μαρτίου 2019 θα κυκλοφορήσει σε βινύλιο στις 29 Αυγούστου.
Το "Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame - 29 March 2019" περιλαμβάνει πέντε τραγούδια και τις guest συμμετοχές των Brian May (Queen) και Ian Hunter στο κομμάτι "All the Young Dudes".
Tracklist:
Side A:
"Hysteria" (Live At The Rock 'N' Roll Hall Of Fame)
"Rock Of Ages" (Live At The Rock 'N' Roll Hall Of Fame)
"Photograph" (Live At The Rock 'N' Roll Hall Of Fame)
Side B:
"Pour Some Sugar On Me" (Live At The Rock 'N' Roll Hall Of Fame)
"All The Young Dudes" (Live At The Rock 'N' Roll Hall Of Fame)
