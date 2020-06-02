DEF LEPPARD: Σε βινύλιο η εμφάνισή τους στο Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

Tracklist:

Side A:

"Hysteria" (Live At The Rock 'N' Roll Hall Of Fame)

"Rock Of Ages" (Live At The Rock 'N' Roll Hall Of Fame)

"Photograph" (Live At The Rock 'N' Roll Hall Of Fame)





Side B:

"Pour Some Sugar On Me" (Live At The Rock 'N' Roll Hall Of Fame)

"All The Young Dudes" (Live At The Rock 'N' Roll Hall Of Fame)







Η εμφάνιση τωνστην έναρξη τουστις 29 Μαρτίου 2019 θα κυκλοφορήσει σε βινύλιο στιςΤοπεριλαμβάνει πέντε τραγούδια και τις guest συμμετοχές των) καιστο κομμάτι "All the Young Dudes".