MONTH'S RELEASES: Ιούνιος 2020

Ιουνίου 02, 2020
Ιουνίου 02, 2020
MONTH’S RELEASES: Ιούνιος 2020

Νέες κυκλοφορίες Ιουνίου


Deep Purple, Lamb Of God, Sadism, Protest The Hero, Falconer, Acherontas, Hail Spirit Noir, Death Courier, Dødsferd, Wargrinder, Sickening Horror, Enshadowed, Vinyl Suicide, The Next Step Quartet, Blues Pills, Haken, Mike LePond's Silent Assassins, Wino, LVA, Carach Angren, Powerwolf, Whitesnake, Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Frank Zappa.


Vinyl Suicide - Stray Asteroids   [1 Ιουνίου]
Haken - Virus   [5 Ιουνίου]
Death Courier - Necrotic Verses   [5 Ιουνίου]
Sadism - The Sadistic Key Elements   [5 Ιουνίου]
The Next Step Quartet - At the Zoo  [5 Ιουνίου]
LVA - Ας Αρχίσει Η Τελετή   [5 Ιουνίου]
Powerwolf - Best Of The Blessed  (Compilation)  [5 Ιουνίου]
Wargrinder - Ironclad Destroyer   (EP)   [8 Ιουνίου]
Deep Purple - Whoosh!   [12 Ιουνίου]
Lamb Of God - Lamb Of God  [19 Ιουνίου]
Blues Pills - Holy Moly  [19 Ιουνίου]
Hail Spirit Noir - Eden In Reverse  [19 Ιουνίου]
Protest The Hero - Palimpsest  [19 Ιουνίου]
Neil YoungHomegrown   [19 Ιουνίου]
Bob Dylan - Rough & Rowdy Ways  [19 Ιουνίου]
Whitesnake - The ROCK Album  (Compilation)   [19 Ιουνίου]
Mike LePond's Silent Assassins - Whore Of Babylon   [26 Ιουνίου]
Acherontas - Psychic Death - The Shattering Of Perceptions  [26 Ιουνίου]
Falconer - From A Dying Ember   [26 Ιουνίου]
Wino - Forever Gone   [26 Ιουνίου]
Dødsferd - Loyal to the Cult I   [26 Ιουνίου]
Carach Angren - Franckensteina Strataemontanus   [26 Ιουνίου]
Frank Zappa - The Mothers 1970   (box set)   [26 Ιουνίου]
Eric Clapton & B.B. KingRiding With the King  (20th Anniversary Edition)  [26 Ιουνίου]
Sickening Horror - Chaos Revamped   [29 Ιουνίου]
Enshadowed - Stare into the Abyss   [30 Ιουνίου]

