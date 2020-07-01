MONTH’S RELEASES: Ιούλιος 2020





Νέες κυκλοφορίες Ιουλίου





Bob Katsionis - Amadeus Street Warrior [3 Ιουλίου]

Black Funeral - Scourge Of Lamashtu [3 Ιουλίου]

Powerwolf - Best Of The Blessed (Compilation) [3 Ιουλίου]

Kosmogonia - Εnthrone The Gods [7 Ιουλίου]

Haken - Virus [10 Ιουλίου]

Static-X - Project: Regeneration Vol. 1 [10 Ιουλίου]

Voivod - The End Of Dormancy (EP) [10 Ιουλίου]

Mystras - Castles Conquered And Reclaimed [17 Ιουλίου]

Destruction - Born to Thrash (Live) [17 Ιουλίου]

U.D.O. - We Are One (Collaboration) [17 Ιουλίου]

Dark Sarah - Grim [17 Ιουλίου]

Embryectomy - Flamethrower Ecdysis [20 Ιουλίου]

Primal Fear - Metal Commando [24 Ιουλίου]

Make Them Suffer - How To Survive A Funeral [24 Ιουλίου]

Alcatrazz - Born Innocent [31 Ιουλίου]

Lionheart - The Reality Of Miracles [31 Ιουλίου]

Septicflesh - Infernus Sinfonica MMXIX (Live) [31 Ιουλίου]

Dee Snider - For The Love Of Metal Live (Live) [31 Ιουλίου]











