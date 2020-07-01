MONTH’S RELEASES: Ιούλιος 2020

About

Νέες κυκλοφορίες Ιουλίου Primal Fear, Alcatrazz, Haken, Bob Katsionis, Kosmogonia, Mystras, Embryectomy, Septicflesh, Voivod, Lionheart , Black Funeral, Static-X, Make Them Suffer, Dark Sarah, Powerwolf, U.D.O., Destruction, Dee Snider.
Ιουλίου 01, 2020
Bob Katsionis - Amadeus Street Warrior   [3 Ιουλίου]
Black Funeral - Scourge Of Lamashtu  [3 Ιουλίου]
Powerwolf - Best Of The Blessed  (Compilation)  [3 Ιουλίου]
Kosmogonia - Εnthrone The Gods   [7 Ιουλίου]
Haken - Virus   [10 Ιουλίου]
Static-X - Project: Regeneration Vol. 1   [10 Ιουλίου]
Voivod - The End Of Dormancy  (EP)   [10 Ιουλίου]
Mystras - Castles Conquered And Reclaimed   [17 Ιουλίου]
Destruction - Born to Thrash   (Live)   [17 Ιουλίου]
U.D.O. - We Are One  (Collaboration)   [17 Ιουλίου]
Dark Sarah - Grim   [17 Ιουλίου]
Embryectomy - Flamethrower Ecdysis   [20 Ιουλίου]
Primal Fear - Metal Commando  [24 Ιουλίου]
Make Them Suffer - How To Survive A Funeral   [24 Ιουλίου]
Alcatrazz - Born Innocent   [31 Ιουλίου]
Lionheart - The Reality Of Miracles   [31 Ιουλίου]
Septicflesh - Infernus Sinfonica MMXIX  (Live)   [31 Ιουλίου]
Dee Snider - For The Love Of Metal Live  (Live)   [31 Ιουλίου] 



