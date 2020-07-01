MONTH’S RELEASES: Ιούλιος 2020

Νέες κυκλοφορίες Ιουλίου
Bob Katsionis - Amadeus Street Warrior [3 Ιουλίου]
Black Funeral - Scourge Of Lamashtu [3 Ιουλίου]
Powerwolf - Best Of The Blessed (Compilation) [3 Ιουλίου]
Kosmogonia - Εnthrone The Gods [7 Ιουλίου]
Haken - Virus [10 Ιουλίου]
Static-X - Project: Regeneration Vol. 1 [10 Ιουλίου]
Voivod - The End Of Dormancy (EP) [10 Ιουλίου]
Mystras - Castles Conquered And Reclaimed [17 Ιουλίου]
Destruction - Born to Thrash (Live) [17 Ιουλίου]
U.D.O. - We Are One (Collaboration) [17 Ιουλίου]
Dark Sarah - Grim [17 Ιουλίου]
Embryectomy - Flamethrower Ecdysis [20 Ιουλίου]
Primal Fear - Metal Commando [24 Ιουλίου]
Make Them Suffer - How To Survive A Funeral [24 Ιουλίου]
Alcatrazz - Born Innocent [31 Ιουλίου]
Lionheart - The Reality Of Miracles [31 Ιουλίου]
Septicflesh - Infernus Sinfonica MMXIX (Live) [31 Ιουλίου]
Dee Snider - For The Love Of Metal Live (Live) [31 Ιουλίου]
