NAPALM DEATH: Νέο άλμπουμ τον Σεπτέμβριο

Οι Napalm Death επιστρέφουν με το νέο τους άλμπουμ "Throes of Joy in the Jaws of Defeatism". Η νέα δισκογραφική δουλειά της βρετανικής grindcore μπάντας αναμένεται να κυκλοφορήσει μέσω της Century Media Records στις 18 Σεπτεμβρίου, ενώ στις 24 Ιουλίου θα δοθεί στη δημοσιότητα το πρώτο single.
Ο διάδοχος του "Apex Predator - Easy Meat" (2015) δεν θα περιλαμβάνει το πρόσφατο single "Logic Ravaged by Brute Force". Θα αποτελείται απο 12 κομμάτια σε παραγωγή Russ Russell.
"Throes of Joy in the Jaws of Defeatism" trackList:
1. Fuck the Factoid
2. Backlash Just Because
3. That Curse of Being in Thrall
4. Contagion
5. Joie De Ne Pas Vivre
6. Invigorating Clutch
7. Zero Gravitas Chamber
8. Fluxing of the Muscle
9. Amoral
10. Throes of Joy in the Jaws of Defeatism
11. Acting in Gouged Faith
12. A Bellyful of Salt and Spleen
Leave A Comment: