NAPALM DEATH: Νέο άλμπουμ τον Σεπτέμβριο

"Throes of Joy in the Jaws of Defeatism" trackList:

1. Fuck the Factoid

2. Backlash Just Because

3. That Curse of Being in Thrall

4. Contagion

5. Joie De Ne Pas Vivre

6. Invigorating Clutch

7. Zero Gravitas Chamber

8. Fluxing of the Muscle

9. Amoral

10. Throes of Joy in the Jaws of Defeatism

11. Acting in Gouged Faith

12. A Bellyful of Salt and Spleen

Οι Napalm Death επιστρέφουν με το νέο τους άλμπουμ. Η νέα δισκογραφική δουλειά της βρετανικής grindcore μπάντας αναμένεται να κυκλοφορήσει μέσω τηςστις, ενώ στιςθα δοθεί στη δημοσιότητα το πρώτο single.Ο διάδοχος του(2015) δεν θα περιλαμβάνει το πρόσφατο single. Θα αποτελείται απο 12 κομμάτια σε παραγωγή