About

About
bbr Rock & Metal Music Portal

ΠΡΟΣΦΑΤΑ

EDITORS' PICKS

Facebook Twitter Google Plus RSS Pinterest YouTube
Navigation
10 xronia bbr
Home Highlights Month's Releases MONTH’S RELEASES: Αύγουστος 2020

MONTH’S RELEASES: Αύγουστος 2020

Νέες κυκλοφορίες Αυγούστου Venom, Avatar, Onslaught, Pain Of Salvation, Ulver, Piranha, Obsecration, Drama Noir, Seer of the Void, , Lynch Mob, Halestorm, Seether, Messiah, Black Crown Initiate, Unleash The Archers, Flame, Metallica, Kamelot, Dokken, Powerman 5000, Possession, Deep Purple, Blue Öyster Cult, Blues Pills, Sørgelig, Akantha, Nimbifer, Hajduk.
Αυγούστου 01, 2020
Share To:
MONTH’S RELEASES: Αύγουστος 2020

Νέες κυκλοφορίες Αυγούστου


Venom, Avatar, Onslaught, Pain Of Salvation, Ulver, Piranha, Obsecration, Drama Noir, Seer of the Void, , Lynch Mob, Halestorm, Seether, Messiah, Black Crown Initiate, Unleash The Archers, Flame, Metallica, Kamelot, Dokken, Powerman 5000, Possession, Deep Purple, Blue Öyster Cult, Blues Pills, Sørgelig, Akantha, Nimbifer, Hajduk.

Onslaught - Generation Antichrist   [7 Αυγούστου]
Avatar - Hunter Gatherer   [7 Αυγούστου]
Deep Purple - Whoosh!  [7 Αυγούστου]
Black Crown Initiate - Violent Portraits Of Doomed Escape   [7 Αυγούστου]
Messiah - Fatal Grotesque Symbols - Darken Universe  (EP)   [7 Αυγούστου]
Blue Öyster Cult - 45th Anniversary - Live in London   (Live Album)   [7 Αυγούστου]
Obsecration - Onwards the Mystic Paths of the Dead   [8 Αυγούστου]
Seer of the Void - Revenant   [10 Αυγούστου]
Piranha - Arise from the Shadows   [14 Αυγούστου]
Halestorm - Halestorm: Reimagined   (EP)   [14 Αυγούστου]
Kamelot - I Am the Empire: Live from the 013   (Live Album)   [14 Αυγούστου]
Sørgelig/Akantha/Nimbifer/Hajduk - Ruins of Humanity   (Split)   [17 Αυγούστου]
Unleash The Archers - Abyss   [21 Αυγούστου]
Blues Pills - Holy Moly!    [21 Αυγούστου]
Flame - Ignis Spiritus  (EP)    [21 Αυγούστου]
Possession - Disentombed Manifestations  (Compilation)   [26 Αυγούστου]
Venom - Sons Of Satan   [28 Αυγούστου]
Pain Of Salvation - Panther   [28 Αυγούστου]
Ulver - Flowers Of Evil   [28 Αυγούστου]
Lynch Mob - Wicked Sensation Reimagined   [28 Αυγούστου]
Seether - Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum   [28 Αυγούστου]
Powerman 5000 - The Noble Rot   [28 Αυγούστου]
Metallica - S&M 2  (Live DVD/CD)    [28 Αυγούστου]
Dokken - The Lost Songs: 1978-1981   [28 Αυγούστου]
Drama Noir - A Necromancy Lore   [31 Αυγούστου]



Share
Tags Highlights Month's Releases
10 xronia bbr

bbr

bbr Rock and Metal Music Portal | WebZine - WebRadio est. 2010 | bbrweb.com ...Music is in our blood...

Highlights Month's Releases

Leave A Comment:

Εγγραφή σε: Σχόλια ανάρτησης (Atom)

Subscribe Via Email

Get the latest rock/metal news and articles from bbr right into your inbox and keep up to date with your favorite music.