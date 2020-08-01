MONTH’S RELEASES: Αύγουστος 2020

Νέες κυκλοφορίες Αυγούστου
Venom, Avatar, Onslaught, Pain Of Salvation, Ulver, Piranha, Obsecration, Drama Noir, Seer of the Void, , Lynch Mob, Halestorm, Seether, Messiah, Black Crown Initiate, Unleash The Archers, Flame, Metallica, Kamelot, Dokken, Powerman 5000, Possession, Deep Purple, Blue Öyster Cult, Blues Pills, Sørgelig, Akantha, Nimbifer, Hajduk.
Onslaught - Generation Antichrist [7 Αυγούστου]
Avatar - Hunter Gatherer [7 Αυγούστου]
Deep Purple - Whoosh! [7 Αυγούστου]
Black Crown Initiate - Violent Portraits Of Doomed Escape [7 Αυγούστου]
Messiah - Fatal Grotesque Symbols - Darken Universe (EP) [7 Αυγούστου]
Blue Öyster Cult - 45th Anniversary - Live in London (Live Album) [7 Αυγούστου]
Obsecration - Onwards the Mystic Paths of the Dead [8 Αυγούστου]
Seer of the Void - Revenant [10 Αυγούστου]
Piranha - Arise from the Shadows [14 Αυγούστου]
Halestorm - Halestorm: Reimagined (EP) [14 Αυγούστου]
Kamelot - I Am the Empire: Live from the 013 (Live Album) [14 Αυγούστου]
Sørgelig/Akantha/Nimbifer/Hajduk - Ruins of Humanity (Split) [17 Αυγούστου]
Unleash The Archers - Abyss [21 Αυγούστου]
Blues Pills - Holy Moly! [21 Αυγούστου]
Flame - Ignis Spiritus (EP) [21 Αυγούστου]
Possession - Disentombed Manifestations (Compilation) [26 Αυγούστου]
Venom - Sons Of Satan [28 Αυγούστου]
Pain Of Salvation - Panther [28 Αυγούστου]
Ulver - Flowers Of Evil [28 Αυγούστου]
Lynch Mob - Wicked Sensation Reimagined [28 Αυγούστου]
Seether - Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum [28 Αυγούστου]
Powerman 5000 - The Noble Rot [28 Αυγούστου]
Metallica - S&M 2 (Live DVD/CD) [28 Αυγούστου]
Dokken - The Lost Songs: 1978-1981 [28 Αυγούστου]
Drama Noir - A Necromancy Lore [31 Αυγούστου]
Leave A Comment: