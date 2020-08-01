MONTH’S RELEASES: Αύγουστος 2020

Νέες κυκλοφορίες Αυγούστου





Onslaught - Generation Antichrist [7 Αυγούστου]

Avatar - Hunter Gatherer [7 Αυγούστου]

Deep Purple - Whoosh! [7 Αυγούστου]

Black Crown Initiate - Violent Portraits Of Doomed Escape [7 Αυγούστου]

Messiah - Fatal Grotesque Symbols - Darken Universe (EP) [7 Αυγούστου]

Blue Öyster Cult - 45th Anniversary - Live in London (Live Album) [7 Αυγούστου]

Obsecration - Onwards the Mystic Paths of the Dead [8 Αυγούστου]

Seer of the Void - Revenant [10 Αυγούστου]

Piranha - Arise from the Shadows [14 Αυγούστου]

Halestorm - Halestorm: Reimagined (EP) [14 Αυγούστου]

Kamelot - I Am the Empire: Live from the 013 (Live Album) [14 Αυγούστου]

Sørgelig/Akantha/Nimbifer/Hajduk - Ruins of Humanity (Split) [17 Αυγούστου]

Unleash The Archers - Abyss [21 Αυγούστου]

Blues Pills - Holy Moly! [21 Αυγούστου]

Flame - Ignis Spiritus (EP) [21 Αυγούστου]

Possession - Disentombed Manifestations (Compilation) [26 Αυγούστου]

Venom - Sons Of Satan [28 Αυγούστου]

Pain Of Salvation - Panther [28 Αυγούστου]

Ulver - Flowers Of Evil [28 Αυγούστου]

Lynch Mob - Wicked Sensation Reimagined [28 Αυγούστου]

Seether - Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum [28 Αυγούστου]

Powerman 5000 - The Noble Rot [28 Αυγούστου]

Metallica - S&M 2 (Live DVD/CD) [28 Αυγούστου]

Dokken - The Lost Songs: 1978-1981 [28 Αυγούστου]

Drama Noir - A Necromancy Lore [31 Αυγούστου]







