MONTH’S RELEASES: Σεπτέμβριος 2020

Νέες κυκλοφορίες Σεπτεμβρίου: Napalm Death, Kataklysm, Katavasia, Varathron, Stryper, Deftones, Mastodon, Ayreon, Marilyn Manson, Messiah, Crimson Sunsets, Dephosphorus, Miasmal Sabbath, Der Stürmer, Acid Mammoth, Oceans Of Slumber, Cult Of Lilith, Night, Raven, Lonewolf, Carnation, 1782.
Σεπτεμβρίου 01, 2020
Napalm Death, Kataklysm, Katavasia, Varathron, Stryper, Deftones, Mastodon, Ayreon, Marilyn Manson, Messiah, Crimson Sunsets, Dephosphorus, Miasmal Sabbath, Der Stürmer, Acid Mammoth, Oceans Of Slumber, Cult Of Lilith, Night, Raven, Lonewolf, Carnation, 1782.


Katavasia - Magnus Venator   [4 Σεπτεμβρίου]
Stryper - Even The Devil Believes   [4 Σεπτεμβρίου]
Oceans Of Slumber - Oceans Of Slumber  [4 Σεπτεμβρίου]
Cult Of Lilith - Mara   [4 Σεπτεμβρίου]
Marilyn Manson - We Are Chaos   [11 Σεπτεμβρίου]
Night - High Tides - Distant Skies  [11 Σεπτεμβρίου]
Messiah - Fracmont   [11 Σεπτεμβρίου]
Crimson Sunsets - Sic Semper Tyrannis   [11 Σεπτεμβρίου]
Dephosphorus - Sublimation   [11 Σεπτεμβρίου]
Mastodon - Medium Rarities   (Compilation)   [11 Σεπτεμβρίου]
Der Stürmer - The Heroic Ideal   (Box set)   [11 Σεπτεμβρίου]
Der Stürmer - Bloodsworn / Bloodsworn II   (Box set)   [11 Σεπτεμβρίου]
Napalm Death - Throes of Joy in the Jaws of Defeatism   [18 Σεπτεμβρίου]
Raven - Metal City   [18 Σεπτεμβρίου]
Carnation - Where Death Lies    [18 Σεπτεμβρίου]
Acid Mammoth | 1782 - Doom Sessions Vol. 2   (Split)   [18 Σεπτεμβρίου]
Ayreon - Transitus   [22 Σεπτεμβρίου]
Varathron - Glorification Under The Latin Moon   [25 Σεπτεμβρίου]
Kataklysm - Unconquered   [25 Σεπτεμβρίου]
Deftones - Ohms   [25 Σεπτεμβρίου]
Lonewolf - Division Hades   [25 Σεπτεμβρίου]
Miasmal Sabbath - Ominous Radiance   [25 Σεπτεμβρίου]
Der Stürmer - Mors Triumphalis (Demo Collection 1999-2017)  (Compilation)   [25 Σεπτεμβρίου]



