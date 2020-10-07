 Έφυγε απο τη ζωή ο Eddie Van Halen

Έφυγε απο τη ζωή σε ηλικία 65 ετών νικημένος απο τον καρκίνο, ο θρυλικός κιθαρίστας Eddie Van Halen.

Η τραγική είδηση έγινε γνωστή απο τον γιο του, Wolfgang, στο twitter:

τα τελευταία 10 χρόνια έκανε θεραπείες, με την τελευταία πενταετία να τον βρίσκει μεταξύ Αμερικής και Γερμανίας, μάλιστα χρειάστηκε να αφαιρέσει μέρος της γλώσσας του, ωστόσο το τελευταίο διάστημα η υγεία του είχε επιδεινωθεί αρκετά με τον καρκίνο να έχει κάνει μετάσταση σε πολλά ζωτικά του όργανα.

Ο Eddie Van Halen γεννήθηκε στην Ολλανδία. Μεγάλωσε στην Pasadena των ΗΠΑ και μαζί με τον μεγαλύτερο του αδερφό Alex σχημάτισαν τους Van Halen, ένα από τα επιδραστικότερα συγκροτήματα της rock με την μπάντα να βρίσκεται στα μουσικά charts για περισσότερες από δύο δεκαετίες.

Με τον David Lee Roth στο μικρόφωνο, τον μπασίστα Michael Anthony και τα εκπληκτικά σόλο του κιθαρίστα, το συγκρότημα έγινε δημοφιλές για τον ξεχωριστό ήχο του προσφέροντάς μας τραγούδια που έγραψαν ιστορία, όπως τα "Jump", "Runnin With The Devil", "Unchained", "Hot For Teacher" και άλλα.

O βιρτουόζος κιθαρίστας θεωρείται από τους σημαντικότερους κιθαρίστες που πέρασαν από το χώρο της hard rock μουσικής.

Ο θάνατος του Eddie Van Halen σκόρπισε θλίψη σε ολόκληρη τη μουσική κοινότητα με συγκροτήματα και καλλιτέχνες να κάνουν σχετικές αναρτίσεις για τον σπουδαίο κιθαρίστα. Ξεχωρίζουν οι δηλώσεις του πρώην τραγουδιστής του συγκροτήματος Sammy Hagar, αλλά και των Tony Iommi (Black Sabbath), Paul Stanley (Kiss), Steve Vai, David Coverdale (Whitesnake), David Ellefson (Megadeth), Gene Simmons (Kiss), Dave Lombardo, Geezer Butler (Black Sabbath), Scott Ian (Anthrax), Rob Caggiano (Volbeat), Pantera, Metallica, Scorpions, Rage Against The Machine, Nickelback:

Heartbroken and speechless. My love to the family. pic.twitter.com/MQMueMF2XO — Sammy Hagar (@sammyhagar) October 6, 2020

We are enormously saddened to hear about the untimely passing of Eddie Van Halen. We considered him an inspiration, an idol, and after spending a summer together on the road in '88, a friend. Sending love to Alex, @wolfvanhalen & everyone in the greater VH family.

I’m just devastated to hear the news of the passing of my dear friend Eddie Van Halen. He fought a long and hard battle with his cancer right to the very end. Eddie was one of a very special kind of person, a really great friend. Rest In Peace my dear friend till we meet again. pic.twitter.com/Qs8tsLPANJ

Just when I thought 2020 couldn't get any worse, I hear Eddie Van Halen has passed. So shocking- One of the nicest, down to Earth men I have ever met and toured with. A true gent and true genius. RIP. So sad.Thoughts go out to his brother Alex, and his family. pic.twitter.com/fwIw040YMX

Oh NO! Speechless. A trailblazer and someone who always gave everything to his music. A good soul. I remember first seeing him playing at the Starwood in 1976 and he WAS Eddie Van Halen. So shocked and sad. My condolences to Wolfie and the family. https://t.co/ExAWzFAEYJ

My heart is broken. Eddie was not only a Guitar God, but a genuinely beautiful soul. Rest in peace, Eddie! …Eddie Van Halen Dead at 65 from Cancer https://t.co/gITtcndQVv

It’s sad to hear about the passing of one of the best guitarists ever @eddievanhalen. The US Festival, the Monsters of Rock we’ve shared the stage many times w/ @VanHalen. What a great loss for the World of Music. Our Hearts & Prayers go out to the Van Halen Family. #RIPEddie pic.twitter.com/Earc4FCMeA

Feeling deep sadness and overwhelming appreciation.

The appreciation and love for him is bigger though.

Let’s take a minute and try to imagine our world if he never showed up.

It’s unthinkable.

Thank you King Edward. You are deeply loved and will be missed. pic.twitter.com/H1mS4sYZIo — Steve Vai (@stevevai) October 6, 2020

Omg…RIP, Edward…Our Thoughts Are Prayers Are With Your Family, Friends & Fans…What An Incredible Loss…Truly An Astonishing Musician…💔💔💔

Eddie Van Halen Dead at 65 from Cancer https://t.co/oA0P9VrnGp — David Coverdale (@davidcoverdale) October 6, 2020

RIP Eddie Van Halen. Van Halen were a tremendous influence on both Vinnie & Dime & Pantera. Hopefully they are all rocking out together now! pic.twitter.com/XtnL33aGsd

May you Rest In Peace @eddievanhalen ! You changed my life with your music, your band and your life's journey. Condolences to your family…. #ripeddievanhalen @ Scottsdale, Arizona https://t.co/NSooZOgKjW

Oh man, I just heard about Eddie. Fucking hell. I hope Wolfgang and Alex and the rest of his family are doing OK. The greatest of all time has left the building. RIP EVH.

The world lost an icon, innovator, showman, virtuoso, master songwriter and perhaps one of the biggest inspirations ever to learn how to play guitar. Heartbroken to hear of Eddie Van Halen’s passing. Our love, condolences and best wishes to his his family, friends and fans. #RIP pic.twitter.com/pGhPUXRzyb

RIP Eddie Van Halen pic.twitter.com/K2Lq9SouFQ

Rest In Peace, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen . Icon, innovator, virtuoso. There will never be another like you. pic.twitter.com/83jFN3AvUc

I don't even know what to say other than…. I'm crushed right now. 💔🤍🖤 #eddievanhalen



