 MONTH’S RELEASES: Οκτώβριος 2020

Νέες κυκλοφορίες Οκτωβρίου

Six Feet Under - Nightmares Of The Decomposed [2 Οκτωβρίου] Enslaved - Utgard [2 Οκτωβρίου] Shibalba - Nekrologie Sinistrae (Orchestral Noise Opus I) [2 Οκτωβρίου] Yovel - Forthcoming Humanity [2 Οκτωβρίου] Ellefson - No Cover [2 Οκτωβρίου] DevilDriver - Dealing With Demons I [2 Οκτωβρίου] Corey Taylor - CMFT [2 Οκτωβρίου] Bon Jovi - 2020 [2 Οκτωβρίου] Amaranthe - Manifest [2 Οκτωβρίου] Anaal Nathrakh - Endarkenment [2 Οκτωβρίου] Fortress Under Siege - Atlantis [9 Οκτωβρίου] Arcadian Child - Protopsycho [9 Οκτωβρίου] Necrophobic - Dawn Of The Damned [9 Οκτωβρίου] Blue Öyster Cult - The Symbol Remains [9 Οκτωβρίου] Sons Of Otis - Isolation [16 Οκτωβρίου] Porcupine Tree - Pure Narcotic (EP) [16 Οκτωβρίου] Mors Principium Est - Seven [21 Οκτωβρίου] Leave's Eyes - The Last Viking [23 Οκτωβρίου] Sevendust - Blood & Stone [23 Οκτωβρίου] Armored Saint - Punching The Sky [23 Οκτωβρίου] Joe Bonamassa - Royal Tea [23 Οκτωβρίου] Black Fate - Ithaca [23 Οκτωβρίου] Kevel - Mutatis Mutandis [23 Οκτωβρίου] Prometheus - Resonant Echoes from Cosmos of Old [23 Οκτωβρίου] Bruce Springsteen - Letter To You [23 Οκτωβρίου] HammerFall - Live! Against The World (Live) [23 Οκτωβρίου] Draconian - Under A Godless Veil [30 Οκτωβρίου] Black Stone Cherry - The Human Condition [30 Οκτωβρίου] Carcass - Despicable (EP) [30 Οκτωβρίου] Holy Death - Deus Mortis (EP) [30 Οκτωβρίου] Visions Of Atlantis - A Symphonic Journey To Remember (DVD/CD) [30 Οκτωβρίου] Autopsy - Live In Chicago (Live) [30 Οκτωβρίου] Sad - Misty Breath of Ancient Forests [31 Οκτωβρίου]





