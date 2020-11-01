MONTH’S RELEASES: Νοέμβριος 2020





Νέες κυκλοφορίες Νοεμβρίου





Sodom, My Dying Bride, Diamond Head, Dark Tranquillity, AC/DC, Fates Warning, Arrayan Path, Exarsis, Hatebreed, Jaded Star, Soulskinner, Isolert, Psycorepaths, Sombria, Honeybadger, Unverkalt, Moeror, Shattered Hope, Black Soul Horde, Sólstafir, Death Dealer, Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons, Killer Be Killed, Orianthi, Cosmonuts, Dream Theater, Iron Maiden, Katatonia, Voivod, Alter Bridge, The Smashing Pumpkins, L.A. Guns.









Honeybadger - Pleasure Delayer [1 Νοεμβρίου]

Fates Warning - Long Day Good Night [6 Νοεμβρίου]

Sólstafir - Endless Twilight Οf Codependent Love [6 Νοεμβρίου]

Orianthi - O [6 Νοεμβρίου]

Jaded Star - Realign [6 Νοεμβρίου]

Shattered Hope - Vespers [6 Νοεμβρίου]

Alter Bridge - Walk The Sky 2.0 (EP) [6 Νοεμβρίου]

Psycorepaths - The Northwest Revenant [8 Νοεμβρίου]

Isolert - World in Ruins [11 Νοεμβρίου]

Soulskinner - Seven Bowls of Wrath [11 Νοεμβρίου]

AC/DC - Power Up [13 Νοεμβρίου]

Death Dealer - Conquered Lands [13 Νοεμβρίου]

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons - We're The Bastards [13 Νοεμβρίου]

L.A. Guns - Renegades [13 Νοεμβρίου]

Katatonia - Dead Air (Live) [13 Νοεμβρίου]

Black Soul Horde - Land of Demise [13 Νοεμβρίου]

Cosmonuts - Leaps of Fate [17 Νοεμβρίου]

Dark Tranquillity - Moment [20 Νοεμβρίου]

Diamond Head - Lightning To The Nations 2020 [20 Νοεμβρίου]

My Dying Bride - Macabre Cabaret (EP) [20 Νοεμβρίου]

Unverkalt - L’Origine du Monde [20 Νοεμβρίου]

Killer Be Killed - Reluctant Hero [20 Νοεμβρίου]

Iron Maiden - Nights Of The Dead, Legacy Of The Beast: Live In Mexico City [20 Νοεμβρίου]

Moeror - The Ghosts of Amour Propre [25 Νοεμβρίου]

Sodom - Genesis XIX [27 Νοεμβρίου]

Exarsis - Sentenced to Life [27 Νοεμβρίου]

Arrayan Path - The Marble Gates to Apeiron [27 Νοεμβρίου]

Hatebreed - Weight Of The False Self [27 Νοεμβρίου]

The Smashing Pumpkins - CYR [27 Νοεμβρίου]

Sombria - Chirographon Dei [27 Νοεμβρίου]

Voivod - Lost Machine - Live (Live) [27 Νοεμβρίου]

Dream Theater - Distant Memories - Live In London (Live) [27 Νοεμβρίου]







