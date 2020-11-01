About

About
bbr Rock & Metal Music Portal

ΠΡΟΣΦΑΤΑ

EDITORS' PICKS

Facebook Twitter Google Plus RSS Pinterest YouTube
Navigation
10 xronia bbr
Home Highlights Month's Releases MONTH’S RELEASES: Νοέμβριος 2020

MONTH’S RELEASES: Νοέμβριος 2020

Νέες κυκλοφορίες Νοεμβρίου Sodom, My Dying Bride, Diamond Head, Dark Tranquillity, AC/DC, Fates Warning, Arrayan Path, Exarsis, Hatebreed, Jaded Star
Νοεμβρίου 01, 2020
Share To:
MONTH’S RELEASES: Νοέμβριος 2020


Νέες κυκλοφορίες Νοεμβρίου


Sodom, My Dying Bride, Diamond Head, Dark Tranquillity, AC/DC, Fates Warning, Arrayan Path, Exarsis, Hatebreed, Jaded Star, Soulskinner, Isolert, Psycorepaths, Sombria, Honeybadger, Unverkalt, Moeror, Shattered Hope, Black Soul Horde, Sólstafir, Death Dealer, Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons, Killer Be Killed, Orianthi, Cosmonuts, Dream Theater, Iron Maiden, Katatonia, Voivod, Alter Bridge, The Smashing Pumpkins, L.A. Guns.


Honeybadger - Pleasure Delayer   [1 Νοεμβρίου]
Fates Warning - Long Day Good Night   [6 Νοεμβρίου]
Sólstafir - Endless Twilight Οf Codependent Love   [6 Νοεμβρίου]
Orianthi - O   [6 Νοεμβρίου]
Jaded Star - Realign   [6 Νοεμβρίου]
Shattered Hope - Vespers   [6 Νοεμβρίου]
Alter Bridge - Walk The Sky 2.0   (EP)   [6 Νοεμβρίου]
Psycorepaths - The Northwest Revenant   [8 Νοεμβρίου]
Isolert - World in Ruins   [11 Νοεμβρίου]
Soulskinner - Seven Bowls of Wrath   [11 Νοεμβρίου]
AC/DC - Power Up   [13 Νοεμβρίου]
Death Dealer - Conquered Lands   [13 Νοεμβρίου]
Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons - We're The Bastards   [13 Νοεμβρίου]
L.A. Guns - Renegades   [13 Νοεμβρίου]
Katatonia - Dead Air  (Live)   [13 Νοεμβρίου]
Black Soul Horde - Land of Demise   [13 Νοεμβρίου]
Cosmonuts - Leaps of Fate    [17 Νοεμβρίου]
Dark Tranquillity - Moment   [20 Νοεμβρίου]
Diamond Head - Lightning To The Nations 2020   [20 Νοεμβρίου]
My Dying Bride - Macabre Cabaret   (EP) [20 Νοεμβρίου]
Unverkalt - L’Origine du Monde  [20 Νοεμβρίου]
Killer Be Killed - Reluctant Hero   [20 Νοεμβρίου]
Iron Maiden - Nights Of The Dead, Legacy Of The Beast: Live In Mexico City   [20 Νοεμβρίου]
Moeror - The Ghosts of Amour Propre   [25 Νοεμβρίου]
Sodom - Genesis XIX   [27 Νοεμβρίου]
Exarsis - Sentenced to Life   [27 Νοεμβρίου]
Arrayan Path - The Marble Gates to Apeiron   [27 Νοεμβρίου]
Hatebreed - Weight Of The False Self   [27 Νοεμβρίου]
The Smashing Pumpkins - CYR   [27 Νοεμβρίου]
Sombria - Chirographon Dei   [27 Νοεμβρίου]
Voivod - Lost Machine - Live   (Live)   [27 Νοεμβρίου]
Dream Theater - Distant Memories - Live In London   (Live)   [27 Νοεμβρίου]


ΠΡΟΗΓΟΥΜΕΝΕΣ ΚΥΚΛΟΦΟΡΙΕΣ
  
Share
Tags Highlights Month's Releases
10 xronia bbr
Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Παλαιότερη Ανάρτηση

bbr

bbr Rock and Metal Music Portal | WebZine - WebRadio est. 2010 | bbrweb.com ...Music is in our blood...

Highlights Month's Releases

Leave A Comment:

Εγγραφή σε: Σχόλια ανάρτησης (Atom)

Subscribe Via Email

Get the latest rock/metal news and articles from bbr right into your inbox and keep up to date with your favorite music.